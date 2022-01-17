COVID-19 test positivity rate touches 36.65% in Ernakulam

KOCHI

17 January 2022 22:11 IST

District records 4,100 fresh cases

A total of 4,100 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday. The test positivity rate is 36.65%. As many as 4,087 persons got infected through contact while the source of infection was not confirmed in nine cases.

A total of 25,970 people are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the district is 25,970. As many as 11,187 samples were sent for testing on Monday.

A meeting convened by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to review the situation decided to increase the number of COVID-19 tests. A decision on whether further restrictions were needed will be taken after a meeting of elected representatives and local body members.

Advertising

Advertising

Programmes held in religious places will be curtailed as there was increased chance of overcrowding. The Health department has been told to step up surveillance as COVID-19 clusters have formed in government and educational institutions.

The services of NSS volunteers in educational institutions could be utilised for programmes being initiated to check the spread of the disease. Mr. Rajeeve urged infected people not to venture out and to follow quarantine norms.

The district administration has urged the public to strictly comply with the health protocol in view of the rising number of cases. The use of masks and sanitisers along with physical distancing should be ensured as the TPR continues to remain above 30% over the last four days. Local bodies have been told to step up measures to set up domiciliary care centres.