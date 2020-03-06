COVID-19: surveillance to be strengthened in Ernakulam

KOCHI

06 March 2020 01:10 IST

Seven more under observation; help desks to be opened at railway, metro stations

The district health authorities will strengthen surveillance in the wake of more COVID-19 infections being reported from across the country.

A review meeting chaired by District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan on Thursday decided to strengthen surveillance at the airport and seaport.

Since COVID-19 has been reported in several Gulf countries, more people are expected to come under surveillance. The authorities will ensure availability of doctors by posting them in shifts at both the entry points.

Help desks will be opened at railway and metro stations.

At present, the Government Medical College at Kalamassery is the only centre in the district with isolation facilities. If required, more isolation centres will be opened.

Meanwhile, seven persons were put under surveillance on Thursday. Two persons are under observation at the medical college, while 132 are under home quarantine. As many as 21 samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The district control room can be reached at 0484-2368802.