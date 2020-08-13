COVID-19 situation in West Kochi remains grim

Kochi

13 August 2020 19:40 IST

Number of cases goes up to 375 in region; curbs to be tightened

The increasing spread of COVID-19 in West Kochi remains a concern as the district administration on Thursday decided to strengthen curbs while urging people in the region to cooperate with the authorities in ensuring containment measures.

Nearly 375 persons in West Kochi have been infected till Thursday. It was 356 till Wednesday. The density of persons tested positive is higher in wards 2, 3, 5, 20, 23 and 26. In ward 2 alone, the number of affected persons is 90. The number of positive cases in West Kochi is higher compared to Chellanam, according to official estimates.

V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, said that stringent containment measures would be in place in West Kochi. Shops selling essential items would be permitted to function in containment zones. “We have been receiving requests from certain quarters for opening all the other shops. This cannot be allowed,” he said.

The authorities said that the situation in Nellikuzhi panchayat in Kothamangalam remained critical while the situation in Aluva had improved considerably owing to the stringent restrictions imposed in the affected wards. They said that testing process in West Kochi had been stepped up. About 4,000 tests were conducted in West Kochi alone as on Thursday morning. The number of tests would be increased to 6,000 in the district.

Over 100 cases in Ernakulam

As many as 115 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday. Of this, 113 got infected through contact. Those tested positive belonged to Aayavana, Edakochi, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunad, Kottapadi, Kottuvalli, Chellanam, Thammanam, Thirvuankulam, Thiruvaniyoor, Thrikkakara, Pattimattom, Puthrika, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Muzhavannur, Vaduthala, Vazhakulam, Vennala, Kumbalam, Vengola and Vadavucode.

A 73-year-old native of Thaikattukara in Aluva who was admitted at Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam, after being tested positive died on Thursday. His swab sample was sent to NIV, Alappuzha, to confirm that the death occurred due to COVID-19. Seven persons continued to remain critical in the intensive care unit of the hospital, according to an official release.