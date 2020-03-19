COVID-19: shops in Kochi yet to keep sanitisers at entry points

Kochi

19 March 2020 01:26 IST

‘Chances of customers getting infection cannot be ruled out’

Several retail stores, bakeries and eateries frequented by the public in Ernakulam are yet to keep hand sanitisers at entry points despite the Health Department’s Break the Chain campaign against COVID-19.

A random check held from Vyttila to Aluva on Wednesday revealed this gap in efforts to check the speedy transmission of COVID-19. A visit to a retail chain store at Vyttila revealed that there was no hand sanitiser kept at the entrance or kiosk encouraging people to sanitise their hands before entering and exiting the place. Unlike select offices and stores where thermal scanning of customers is in place, there was no such facility at the entrance of the hyper market.

The situation was no different at a margin-free shop and most of the eateries at Vyttila Junction. People were seen entering these stores and eateries without washing hands or disinfecting them using a hand sanitiser.

The manager of a leading retail store admitted that they were yet to provide hand sanitisers to visitors. “We just ran out of stock of sanitisers. The idea of keeping one at the entry point never came to our mind,” he said.

According to the Health Department, public behaviour is largely responsible for the speedy transmission of COVID-19 and that adoption of hand hygiene and practising social distancing can to a large extent prevent the spread of the virus. Handwashing should be complemented by maintaining proper respiratory hygiene, avoiding touching on face unnecessarily and by doing away with social greetings like hand shakes.

A frequent visitor at a grocery store at Edappally pointed out that customers were at risk at stores that failed to keep hand sanitisers at entry points.

“Think of a situation where an infected person visits the store. He may touch many items kept on shelves and chances of others getting infected cannot be ruled out,” he said.

The government had directed all institutions and workplaces to make available hand sanitisers at entry points, which should be used by employees before and after entering workplaces. Apartment complexes should establish kiosks at entrances and encourage people to sanitise their hands before entering or exiting the places.