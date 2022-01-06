COVID-19: Prohibitory orders clamped in Lakshadweep

Kochi

06 January 2022 00:57 IST

The Lakshadweep Administration has invoked prohibitory orders with immediate effect under Section 144 of the CrPC in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country

The order issued by District Magistrate S. Asker Ali prohibits any kind of assembly of four or more persons. Night curfew will be enforced on all islands from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No political, social and religious functions and gatherings shall be allowed without the prior permission of the District Collector.

Hotels and restaurants on islands shall function only with 50% occupancy. Visitors to the archipelago shall carry a negative RT-PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of the travel, besides undergoing three days’ mandatory quarantine. The regulation applies to mechanised sailing vessels and fish collection boats visiting the islands as well.

It will be the responsibility of the individuals to ensure the authenticity of the results. However, neither test report nor quarantine is required for inter-island movement for those who have taken both the doses of vaccine 14 days prior to their movement.

Partially and non-vaccinated persons will have to carry a negative report obtained within 48 hours even for movement between islands, and they should remain in quarantine for three days on the destination island.

In the event of COVID-19 related symptoms, TrueNat/RT-PCR testing must be carried out by the local health department. Periodic random testing of vulnerable categories will also be carried out.

The list of passengers from mainland has to be shared by screening teams at mainland with deputy collectors/block development officers/medical officer in charge and Station House Officers on all islands.