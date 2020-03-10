COVID-19: Kochi schools mull early holidays

Kochi

10 March 2020 00:35 IST

A few declare vacation for primary school students

In view of more COVID-19 cases getting reported in the State, some of the educational institutions in the city have advanced their summer holidays, especially for lower primary classes, as a precautionary measure.

At least three CBSE schools in the city have declared summer holidays with Monday turning out to be the last working day of the ongoing academic year for primary class students. While Choice School advanced summer holidays for classes from kindergarten to Grade 3, Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School declared summer holidays for students from Classes one to four while cancelling exams and open house as well.

Global Public School closed all units of Stepping Stones and Grades one to five besides cancelling all scheduled programmes. More schools are mulling over following suit, it is learnt.

Advertising

Advertising

Caution in the air

When contacted, a school official said that with the school unable to track the travel history of parents, it was better to err on the side of caution.

Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, said that the decision to advance summer holidays was the discretion of individual schools. She said that with both the district administration and the State government keeping a close tab on the situation, it was up to them whether to declare holidays or not.

“We have distributed among schools a circular issued at the national level by CBSE on the dos and dont’s with regard to COVID-19. Schools in turn distributed its copies to students to alert their parents,” Ms. Rajan said.