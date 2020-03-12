COVID-19: healthcare team in need of reinforcement

The number of healthcare personnel in the district may fall short of requirement in case of a spike in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Accordingly, the authorities are considering requesting services of staffers from other districts, said sources in the Health Department.

The 1,000-plus-strong health team, including junior health inspectors, junior public health nurses, health inspectors, supervisors, and public health nurses, constitutes the backbone of the department.

Technical staff and doctors in charge of public health, constituting around 350 persons, in the district ensure that they do not miss out on anyone who needs help. Speaking to people, managing the logistics of arranging ambulances to ferry COVID-19 suspects to the Ernakulam Medical College and other hospitals, sending body fluid samples to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, ensuring that ambulances are sanitised, attending daily meetings, making calls to quarantined patients, and keeping reports ready, apart from attending to at least 100 telephone calls a day, constitute the services offered by the healthcare team.

Overworked for nearly a month ever since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the State, the Health Department has now started with training people to equip themselves in case of an emergency.

On an average, around 20 field staffers, besides other officials of the department, are deployed at the airport everyday to assist the airport healthcare team.