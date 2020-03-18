COVID-19: Health officials intervene to end social ostracism

While the call is for social distancing, there are instances of social ostracism too in the wake of COVID-19 scare. A call that landed in the district control room (0484-2368802, 0484-2423777) started with a cry. The caller then told officials about the social ostracism her family is suffering after her daughter had quarantined herself at home on returning from Dubai. The woman was distressed that she was not allowed to pray in the church for her daughter’s well-being. Health authorities then called the parish vicar who announced in the church that there should be no social ostracism in the name of COVID-19.

Quite a few calls were about waste disposal by those under quarantine.

Health authorities have said that waste can be disinfected by spraying bleaching water (three spoons of bleaching powder in one litre of water).

The police were informed about the calls regarding those who had violated norms of home quarantine.