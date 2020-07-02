COVID-19: gatherings to land people in trouble

Kochi

02 July 2020 20:20 IST

Rural police switch to full-fledged enforcement

Gathering by roadside tea shops and juice stalls as during normal times will now land people in trouble, as the Ernakulam Rural police are all set to switch from awareness to full-fledged enforcement mode.

This will start with a special drive on Friday against crowding and gatherings in violation of COVID-19 protocol in small shops and establishments.

“The time for mere awareness is over as we had given people enough and more time to become aware of the state of things. Now, they will have to pay the price for being casual. They need to understand that life is far from normal and the threat posed by the virus remains real,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Advertising

Advertising

Vigil at market

The Rural police have set up a picket at Aluva market. “We have already disinfected the market and guards have been placed to ensure that the protocol, including wearing of masks and physical-distancing norms, is strictly complied with. In fact, we are keeping a close tab not just on market but all shops and establishments and such other places where people are likely to assemble,” said Mr. Karthik.

The police have made it the responsibility of shop owners to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is maintained in their shops. “Apart from slapping cases against them, we will contact the departments concerned asking them to revoke the licences of shop owners at fault. The same fate will befall motorists found not wearing masks as we will ask the Motor Vehicles Department to suspend their licences and permits,” said Mr. Karthik.

With the spectre of local transmission raised by the infected cases in the Ernakulam market in the heart of the city, the Kochi city police have also tightened measures with those found either not wearing the mask or not wearing it properly set to end up with cases.

The police are invoking provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, sections of IPC and even the Disaster Management Act.