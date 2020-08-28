COVID-19 financial crisis takes a toll on college students’ online learning

KOCHI

28 August 2020 19:57 IST

College managements, old students’ associations lend a helping hand

Many students in colleges across Ernakulam continue to remain cut off from online classes as the financial crisis faced by their parents following the pandemic has taken a toll on their learning process.

Sajin (name changed), a second-year undergraduate student of English, had to take up a temporary job in an outlet to support his parents. “I am not able to access the nearly five hours of live classes daily as I am working in the daytime. There was no other option as the earnings of my parents were hit badly after the lockdown in March,” he said.

Several students have to depend on their family members to get hold of a smartphone to access the classes and assignments given over videoconferencing platforms. “The increasing expenses for recharging internet packs remain another worry,” said Aravind, a student of B. Sc Physics.

Advertising

Advertising

The college managements have started taking count of the students lacking smartphones and financial resources to get internet connection. “We had given smartphones worth ₹8,000 each to 20 eligible students through a fund mobilised with the contributions of faculty members,” said Sunish K.S., member of the governing council and faculty member of the Department of Zoology at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

M.V. Rajesh, associate professor at the Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, said the old students’ association under the banner of xMEC Social Assist Trust had provided 200 tabs to students belonging to economically backward communities. “This includes students from select schools and the Model Engineering College,” he said.

David Saj Mathew P., Principal of Union Christian College, Aluva, said the old students association had launched a digital challenge initiative to help needy students. “This includes providing digital learning equipment and financial assistance for internet recharge to students selected based on the feedback collected from the teachers,” he said.

Faculty members in colleges pointed out that they often learnt about difficulties faced by such students from their classmates as they remained hesitant to open up about their situation. “Many students have also been asking us to reduce the duration of the daily classes, citing data recharge rates and mental pressure in such uncertain times,” they said.