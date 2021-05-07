COVID-19 | Daily TPR remains high in Ernakulam

5,361 fresh cases recorded; test positivity rate 30.77%

Ernakulam recorded 5,361 new COVID cases on Friday and 12 health workers were among those who tested positive. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 30.77%. A total of 391 people are admitted in ICUs.

Thrikkakara saw 202 new cases, Palluruthy 160, Rayamangalam 156, Vazhakulam 151, Fort Kochi 128, Thripunithura 118, Kalamassery 107, Piravom 106, Pallipuram 101, and Mattancherry 91. Two police officers have tested positive. The source of infection could not be traced in 106 cases.

The district recorded 2,735 recoveries on Friday, and the active caseload stands at 64,456. A total of 17,422 tests were done.

While 55,013 people are recovering at home, 2,251 are admitted at private hospitals, and 660 are at government hospitals. At INHS Sanjivani, 104 people are recovering. A total of 1,067 people are recovering at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres.

Additional facilities

While BPCL is setting up 500 oxygen beds, the Confederation of Indian Industry is setting up 1,000 such beds in collaboration with the district administration, District Collector S. Suhas said at an online meeting with the Chief Minister and other senior officials. The Collector said that 40 ICU beds will be set up at the super-speciality block of the Ernakulam General Hospital, and 400 oxygen beds are being set up at primary and community health centres. Of these, 80 beds are ready.

The Chief Minister said that the priority must be to increase the number of beds with oxygen supply. He has said that people who are part of ward-level response teams must be prioritised for vaccination.

Bed availability

Of a total of 3,113 beds set aside for COVID patients at various government facilities, 1,317 are vacant. Of the available beds, 888 are at 26 domiciliary care centres, meant for asymptomatic persons or those with mild infection who cannot remain in isolation at home. A total of 141 beds are available at second-line treatment centres, which are equipped with oxygen supply and are meant for category B patients. At 12 government hospitals, including the Government Medical College Hospital, 288 out of 1,052 beds are available.

District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan said that BPCL was setting up beds at the refineries school and an auditorium near it.