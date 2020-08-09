COVID-19 count spirals in Ernakulam as 101 test positive

Ninety-four persons acquire infection through local contact

A total of 101 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday in Ernakulam, of whom 94 acquired the infection through local contact. One person succumbed to the disease.

The deceased is a 68-year-old from Palluruthy who was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. He had existing liver and kidney problems, said a release issued by the hospital.

A 28-year-old employee of the Fire and Rescue Services Department from Aluva has tested positive. A health worker from Fort Kochi and another health worker from Alappuzha have also been infected.

Twelve persons from Thrikkakara, eight from Fort Kochi, five from Chellanam, three from Kumbalangi, and five from Nellikuzhi have tested positive. Five members of a family from Palarivattom have tested positive after a family member acquired the infection from her colleague at a real estate office, corporation officials said. Other positive cases were recorded at Angamaly, Edakochi, Eloor, Panayappilly, Palluruthy, Vennala, Maradu, Kothamangalam, Piravom, Vengola, and Edathala.

Seven persons arrived from outside the State. As many as 62 persons tested negative on Saturday, and 1,237 are currently being treated for the disease.

804 patients at FLTCs

A total of 804 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are being monitored at 11 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs). In 140 FLTCs, 8,644 beds have been readied so far in the district. At Karunalayam in Thrikkakara, a home for the elderly and destitute, which had been converted into an FLTC when residents turned positive, 10 persons are currently under treatment.