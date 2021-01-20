COVID-19 cases spike in Ernakulam

1,019 test positive for the virus

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the district has once again crossed the 1,000-mark, with 1,019 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Thrikkakara recorded 42 new cases, Kottuvally 27, Kalamassery 25, Thripunithura 24, and Kaloor and Manjapra 23 each. Four health workers also tested positive. As many as 463 people tested negative on Tuesday.

A total of 10,796 people are currently being treated for the disease in the district. Of them, 8,388 people are recovering at home, 42 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 73 at PVS Hospital, 17 at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, and 20 at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. At first-line treatment centres, 180 people are being monitored, while 294 patients are at second-line treatment centres.

As many as 7,808 samples were sent for testing.

Vaccination

At nine centres in the district, 701 health workers out of the targeted 1,021, took the Covishield vaccine on Tuesday.

The figure has climbed up from 442 on Monday.

Four cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday, but they were minor and involved giddiness, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination in the district.

The highest number of health workers (121) was vaccinated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, followed by 100 at Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital, 93 at the Ernakulam General Hospital, and 80 at Aster Medcity.