COVID-19 cases soar in Ernakulam with 274 persons testing positive

Barring three people, all the 274 who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Friday contracted the disease through local transmission.
As many as 69 migrant workers at a private enterprise at Payipra and four health workers of a private hospital and three hospital employees were among the newly-infected.
A total of 185 patients, including two from other States, have recovered from the infection.
As many as 2,931 people were added to the list of those under disease surveillance on Friday, which has taken the number of those under observation to 17,372. There were 132 new admissions to the first-line treatment centres. According to official figures, the district has 2,327 active patients, with 697 of them recuperating at home.
A fresh set of 935 samples were sent for testing from Ernakulam on Friday. The results of 400 samples are awaited. At private hospitals and laboratories, 3,353 samples were collected.
