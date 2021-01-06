COVID-19 cases rise to 719

52 new infections in Thrikkakara

The district on Tuesday recorded 719 new SARS-CoV-2 infections and 401 recoveries. Five health workers were among the infected.

Fifty-seven of the new patients contracted the infection from an unidentified source. Thrikkakara topped incidence of COVID-19 with 52 new infections while Kothamangalam recorded 19, Kunnukara and Piravom18 each, Vengola 17, Kalamassery and Kottuvally 16 each, Manjapra and Muvattupuzha 15 each and Elamkunnapuzha 14.

With 761 more people brought under disease surveillance, there were a total of 25,125 people under observation, 24,679 of them at their homes. Only three people remained at COVID Care Centres. New admissions to hospitals and FLTCs were 146 while 96 people were discharged.

Among the 9,231 patients, 665 were in private hospitals followed by 246 in second-line treatment centres, 171 in FLTCs, 86 in the Medical College at Kalamassery and 65 at PVS COVID apex facility. There were just six patients at the district hospital at Aluva, while naval hospital Sanjeevani had 43 patients. A whopping 7,181 patients were recuperating at home.

A fresh batch of 6,415 samples were sent from the district for testing on Tuesday. Training on COVID vaccine was given to health workers of Pampakuda, Ramamangalam, Chengamanad and Malayidamthuruth.