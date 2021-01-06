COVID-19 cases rise to 719

The district on Tuesday recorded 719 new SARS-CoV-2 infections and 401 recoveries. Five health workers were among the infected.
Fifty-seven of the new patients contracted the infection from an unidentified source. Thrikkakara topped incidence of COVID-19 with 52 new infections while Kothamangalam recorded 19, Kunnukara and Piravom18 each, Vengola 17, Kalamassery and Kottuvally 16 each, Manjapra and Muvattupuzha 15 each and Elamkunnapuzha 14.
With 761 more people brought under disease surveillance, there were a total of 25,125 people under observation, 24,679 of them at their homes. Only three people remained at COVID Care Centres. New admissions to hospitals and FLTCs were 146 while 96 people were discharged.
Among the 9,231 patients, 665 were in private hospitals followed by 246 in second-line treatment centres, 171 in FLTCs, 86 in the Medical College at Kalamassery and 65 at PVS COVID apex facility. There were just six patients at the district hospital at Aluva, while naval hospital Sanjeevani had 43 patients. A whopping 7,181 patients were recuperating at home.
A fresh batch of 6,415 samples were sent from the district for testing on Tuesday. Training on COVID vaccine was given to health workers of Pampakuda, Ramamangalam, Chengamanad and Malayidamthuruth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath