COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam dip, with fall in testing

457 new cases and 1,096 recoveries take active caseload to 11,771

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam dipped to 457 on Monday, accompanied by a fall in testing.

A total of 3,780 samples were sent for testing from government and private facilities. The number of tests has fallen from 5,377 samples on Sunday and over 7,000 samples each on Friday and Saturday.

While 337 people have contracted the infection through local contact, the source of infection of 111 persons could not be traced. Eight health workers have newly been infected. Positive cases were reported from areas including Nayarambalam, Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Vazhakulam, Fort Kochi, Kaloor, Kadungaloor and Kalamassery.

With 1,096 recoveries, the district’s active caseload stands at 11,771.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, 199 patients are being treated. As many as 47 patients are at PVS Hospital, and 682 patients are at private hospitals. At first-line treatment centres, 979 people are being monitored and 173 patients are at second-line treatment centres. A total of 9,163 people are recovering at home.