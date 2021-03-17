COVID-19 caseload drops again in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

17 March 2021 23:59 IST

246 test positive for SARS-CoV-2

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode dropped to 3,147 on Wednesday when more recoveries than fresh cases were reported from the district.

According to the District Medical Officer (DMO), 371 people were discharged from hospitals and first-line treatment centres while 246 others tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. There were 233 locally acquired infections, and the source of seven others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation recorded 72 cases of local transmission, Naduvannur 13, and Atholi, Ayanchery, and Kayanna 11 each. A total of 5,804 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 4.23%. The DMO said in a release that people who have fever, cold, sore throat, and breathing difficulties should postpone their COVID vaccination till these symptoms subsided.

Meanwhile, a native of Kozhikode district has accused the health authorities of administering COVID-19 vaccine twice in a matter of minutes, after which she is reported to have developed severe fever, headache, and breathing difficulties.

The resident of Kettangal was vaccinated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, last Friday. Though a second dose of the vaccine is given after a gap of 28 days, she was reportedly given the second dose within minutes. It is learnt to be a mistake on the part of the nursing staff, she told a section of the media. She developed side-effects after reaching home. The health authorities then asked her to get hospitalised. Though the woman claimed that she had filed a complaint with the Health Department, the District Medical Officer feigned ignorance about any such development.