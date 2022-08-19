COVID-19 booster dose hesitancy persists in Ernakulam

ADVERTISEMENT

A meagre 3.9% of the target population of around 8.2 lakh in the age group of 45 to 59 years has taken the precaution or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ernakulam, indicating vaccine hesitancy among the public.

The poor uptick visible in the district is reflective of the lukewarm response across the State for the booster dose after the Centre began administering it for all aged above 18 years from April 10 this year.

The official figures showed the lack of interest among the people for taking the booster dose even after the Union government decided to provide it free of cost to all citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15.

The response to the precaution dose among those in the 18-44 age group was no different. Only 4.48% of the eligible 14.7 lakh persons in the district has taken the dose. As per the figures on August 18, 43,158 persons have received the dose. The corresponding figure in the age group of 45 to 59 was 37,164.

Many people are of the view that the booster dose may not be effective. The Centre had earlier reduced the gap between the second and precaution doses from nine to six months after a recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. Some people say they were infected even after taking the second dose.

Despite claims by the Health department that the coverage in the above-60 age group was better, figures showed that only 36.12% of the target population had received the booster dose in the district. Of the expected total count of 6.6 lakh persons, only 2.02 lakh had received the dose.