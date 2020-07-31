COVID-19 Bakrid restrictions issued

The district administration has issued guidelines, stating that Bakrid celebrations and prayers should be held only as per COVID-19 regulations.
District Collector S. Suhas said stringent norms would be in place to check the spread of the disease. The guidelines suggested limiting celebrations to the extent possible.
Namaz should be confined to mosques. Eidgahs have to be avoided. Only five persons should attend rituals held at homes. The body temperature of people and workers engaged in the rituals should be recorded, according to an official release.
The authorities at mosques should ensure that strangers are not permitted on the occasion. The maximum number of persons permitted at Namaz is 100. Physical distancing should be maintained. The guidelines issued by the Health Department should be adhered to while delivering meat at homes. Masks and sanitisers should be used.
Distribution of meat will not be allowed in containment zones. Those involved in distribution of meat should maintain a register and mention the names and homes they had visited as part of measures taken to check the spread of the disease. No rituals should be held in containment zones.
