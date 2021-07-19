COVID-19: 920 more test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

19 July 2021 19:35 IST

Public urged to be cautious while availing lockdown relaxations

As many as 920 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Of the new patients, 895 got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 19 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 8.28%. The regions in which the number of positive cases was higher than 25 included Payipra (36), Kalamassery (32), Parakadavu (30), Elankunnapuzha (29), Thripunithura (29), and Chellanam (28).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayavana, Edavanakkad, Elamakkara, Eloor, Kottapadi, Thuravoor, Piravom, Palarivattom, Ernakulam North, Elamkulam, Kumbalam, Thammanam, Koothattukulam, Mulavukad and Ramamangalam. Around 14,890 persons in the district are under COVID-19 treatment, according to an official release.

The district administration has stated that the measures to keep the TPR below 10% will continue. District Collector Jafar Malik urged the public to be cautious while availing the relaxations permitted in connection with Bakrid. Only those who had taken at least one dose of vaccine should venture out from their places of stay as far as possible. The curbs on the number of visitors in religious places should be maintained, he said.

The district administration has proposed a plan in each panchayat to test workers in provision stores, and those engaged in sale of fish, meat and vegetables as part of the precautionary measures being taken to check the spread of infection. There are 21 local bodies figuring in the ‘D’ category with TPR above 15%.