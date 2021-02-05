Kochi

COVID-19: 833 more test positive in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Thursday recorded 911 recoveries from COVID-19 and 833 fresh infections.

Two health workers were among the infected. Thrikkakara continued to be a hotbed of infections with 31 new cases, Kizhakkambalam and North Paravur reported 26 cases each, Thuravur had 24, Kuttampuzha 22, Kalamassery 21 and Thirpunithura 19.

The active caseload in the district was 10,518 as on Thursday evening. A fresh batch of 8,718 samples were sent for testing on the day.

