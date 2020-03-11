COVID-19: 71 more under observation in Kochi

Seventy-one more persons were brought under observation in Ernakulam on Tuesday as part of the measures being taken to check the spread of COVID-19 cases.
An official release said that six persons were admitted at the isolation ward at Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam. Three persons were discharged from the isolation ward. Twenty-three persons have been kept under observation at the hospital. A total of 347 persons are under observation in the district as on Tuesday, it said.
