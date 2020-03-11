COVID-19: 42 passengers from Italy quarantined in Kochi hospitals

In the wake of COVID-19 cases being widely reported, nine out of the 42 people who arrived from Italy on Wednesday morning have been referred to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, while the remaining 33 people have been isolated at the Aluva district hospital.
All were passengers of the Qatar Airways which came from Italy to Kochi via Doha.
Also read: Kerala in partial shutdown mode
Those in Aluva do not have any symptoms so far, but they will be in the hospital till investigations from the Virology laboratory in Alappuzha are received.
If negative, they will be sent home but will be under quarantine till the specified time period.
The hospital has 10 pay wards in which the 33 people have been quarantined. These rooms, which were renovated last year, were arranged by the hospital in preparedness for such emergencies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.