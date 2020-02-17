COVID-19: 328 people in home quarantine in district

With three more persons who visited China in recent times placed in home quarantine on Sunday, the number of those under home observation for any risk of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the district rose to 328. No one has shown any symptoms of infections so far.

According to the district medical officer, the two patients in the isolation ward at Government Medical College, Ernakulam who had tested negative for COVID-19 have been discharged. Two samples of body fluids were sent to the National Institute of Virology laboratory in Alappuzha, of which one was sent for a re-examination.

The Health authorities have started issuing certificates to those who have completed their 28-day quarantine. All those under home or hospital observation are required to get the certificates from their respective region’s government healthcare institution.

Counselling facilities are being provided to those in quarantine as they had voluntarily given up their freedom of movement for the larger good so that the community they move about in remains free of the risk of infection. Counsellors arranged by the district health authorities contacted 54 people over telephone as part of the counselling programme.

Six persons contacted the district control room on Sunday for more information on COVID-19. The only number now available to call for information is 0484 2368802. The district health authorities are continuing awareness classes on preventive measures.