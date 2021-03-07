COVID-19: 237 more test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 237 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.
One health worker has tested positive. While 229 people contracted the infection through contact, the source could not be determined in two cases.
Fourteen people have tested positive from Aikaranad, 13 from Udayamperoor, and nine each from Kothamangalam and Cheranalloor, Edathala, Kadungalloor and Kumbalangi recorded eight cases each.
A total of 20,197 people remain in quarantine. While 333 people tested negative on Saturday, 7,413 people are currently recovering from it.
At the Government Medical College Hospital, 36 patients are admitted, and 41 patients are recovering at PVS Hospital. A total of 6,516 people are recovering at home and 323 people are at private hospitals.
For testing, 6,399 samples were sent. So far, Ernakulam has recorded 1,25,137 cases of the infection and 426 people have succumbed to it.
