COVID-19: 1,780 more test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

19 April 2021 19:39 IST

As many as 1,780 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Of them, 1,751 got infected through contact while the source of infection of 24 was not yet confirmed. Thrikkakara recorded 106 positive cases, while Mazhuvannur had 74 cases and Vazhakulam 56.

Nearly 350 persons were tested negative on Monday. About 34,630 persons are under observation in their homes. The total number of active cases in the district has reached 15,856, according to an official release.

