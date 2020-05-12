Kochi

COVID-19: 178 passengers arrive in Kochi from Dubai

10 children below 10 years of age, 26 pregnant women and 13 elderly were among those who arrived on May 11.

The Dubai-Kochi aircraft that reached here on May 11 brought in 178 passengers, of which 87 were men and 91 women. It included 10 children below 10 years of age, 26 pregnant women and 13 elderly.

Five people were moved to various district-level COVID-19 treatment centres for further examination. Three from Kottayam, Thrissur and Alappuzha were taken to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and two were sent to Palakkad district hospital.

Of the rest, 92 were moved to different care centres and 81 to their homes for quarantine. KSRTC buses were used to ferry 93 people, while 15 private taxis and 66 airport taxis and four ambulances were used to take the passengers to different centres.

Among the passengers, there were 12 from Alappuzha, 33 from Ernakulam, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, three from Kasargod, 37 from Kottayam, two from Kozhikode, four from Malappuram, 16 from Palakkad, seven from Pathanamthitta, three from Thiruvananthapuram and 54 from Thrissur.

Of the 33 passengers from Ernakulam, 17 were sent to home quarantine and 16 to COVID-19 care centres.

