Covered bus shelter at Naval Base

KOCHI

24 February 2020 22:41 IST

A covered bus shelter, near the Naval Base on Willingdon island, was formally inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, on Monday.

Commodore N Anil Joseph, Station Commander, Kochi Naval Area, was present. The bus shelter was constructed by the Navy adjacent to Travancore Gate of the Naval Base to cater for the public who commute to and from the Naval Base.

The long-pending demand for a bus shelter from the general public caused Mr. Eden to request the Navy to undertake construction of a covered bus shelter. It was constructed at a cost of ₹3.88 lakh, a communication said.