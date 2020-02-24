Kochi

Covered bus shelter at Naval Base

A covered bus shelter near the Naval Base that was formally inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, on Monday.

A covered bus shelter near the Naval Base that was formally inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, on Monday.  

A covered bus shelter, near the Naval Base on Willingdon island, was formally inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, on Monday.

Commodore N Anil Joseph, Station Commander, Kochi Naval Area, was present. The bus shelter was constructed by the Navy adjacent to Travancore Gate of the Naval Base to cater for the public who commute to and from the Naval Base.

The long-pending demand for a bus shelter from the general public caused Mr. Eden to request the Navy to undertake construction of a covered bus shelter. It was constructed at a cost of ₹3.88 lakh, a communication said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 10:42:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/covered-bus-shelter-at-naval-base/article30906561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY