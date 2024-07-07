Courts or tribunals cannot alter service conditions stipulated by employer: Kerala HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that stipulation of service conditions of an employee is purely within the domain of the employer and courts and tribunals are not empowered to alter such terms and conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench made the observation recently while setting aside an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, directing the Employees State Insurance Corporation to absorb a doctor working at the ESI Model and Super Specialty Hospital in Kollam in service in the Specialist Grade II from the date of absorption option exercised. According to the doctor, employees opting for absorption in the corporation resigned from the State government service and was later absorbed into general duty at medical officer reserve cadre. However, in the case of specialist doctor, they would be absorbed in the Specialist Sub Cadre of the ESI Corporation.

The court observed that the tribunal which is vested with the power of judicial review of the administrative action as per the provisions of the Administrative Tribunals Act cannot be guided by misplaced sympathy on the applicant and contrary to the terms and conditions of service. The tribunal was not expected to lay down its own views in the matter of providing service conditions of an employee. The finding of the tribunal is plainly erroneous and unwarranted and has been rendered without proper appreciation of the materials on record, the judges said.

Fresh recruitment

The court pointed out that what was undertaken was a process of recruitment/selection. The absorption of the existing specialist doctors in the State is not automatic. Once the candidates are subjected to a selection process, the irresistible conclusion that is liable to be drawn is that, the same is a fresh recruitment and not an absorption into the services of the ESI Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.