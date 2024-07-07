GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Courts or tribunals cannot alter service conditions stipulated by employer: Kerala HC

Bench sets aside order of CAT, Ernakulam Bench, directing ESI Corporation to absorb a doctor working at ESI hospital in the Specialist Grade II

Published - July 07, 2024 06:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that stipulation of service conditions of an employee is purely within the domain of the employer and courts and tribunals are not empowered to alter such terms and conditions.

The Bench made the observation recently while setting aside an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, directing the Employees State Insurance Corporation to absorb a doctor working at the ESI Model and Super Specialty Hospital in Kollam in service in the Specialist Grade II from the date of absorption option exercised. According to the doctor, employees opting for absorption in the corporation resigned from the State government service and was later absorbed into general duty at medical officer reserve cadre. However, in the case of specialist doctor, they would be absorbed in the Specialist Sub Cadre of the ESI Corporation.

The court observed that the tribunal which is vested with the power of judicial review of the administrative action as per the provisions of the Administrative Tribunals Act cannot be guided by misplaced sympathy on the applicant and contrary to the terms and conditions of service. The tribunal was not expected to lay down its own views in the matter of providing service conditions of an employee. The finding of the tribunal is plainly erroneous and unwarranted and has been rendered without proper appreciation of the materials on record, the judges said.

Fresh recruitment

The court pointed out that what was undertaken was a process of recruitment/selection. The absorption of the existing specialist doctors in the State is not automatic. Once the candidates are subjected to a selection process, the irresistible conclusion that is liable to be drawn is that, the same is a fresh recruitment and not an absorption into the services of the ESI Corporation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.