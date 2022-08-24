Courts cannot restrain one from acting as per personal law: HC

Family court’s order restraining man from pronouncing talaq set aside

The Kerala High Court has held that family courts cannot restrain a Muslim man from pronouncing talaq or marrying again in accordance with his personal law.

Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, while setting aside an order of the Kollam family court restraining a Muslim man from pronouncing talaq, observed that if any order was passed restraining one from acting in accordance with his personal belief and practice, that would amount to encroaching on his constitutionally protected rights.

The court added that the jurisdiction of the court was limited in these kinds of processes. The family court could not restrain a person from exercising the act in accordance with the personal law. The invocation of talaq was yet to come into existence. It was only after the completion of the procedure that it can be said to be in accordance with the procedure as prescribed under the personal law.

The court observed that, no doubt, the aggrieved could challenge any action arising out of the exercise of faith and practice if it was not done in accordance with the personal law, belief, and practice but that stage would arise only after the exercising of the act.

The petitioner said he had pronounced the first and second talaq. Before pronouncing irrevocable talaq, he had been restrained by an order of temporary injunction by the family court on a petition filed by his wife.

The right to marry more than one person at a time was prescribed under personal law. If the law ensured such protection, it was not for the court to decide that one person should not act in accordance with one’s personal conscience and beliefs in accordance with his religious practices. The court had no role to restrain or regulate one’s behaviour or decision in accordance with the personal law, the court observed.