Courts cannot fix time frame for Governor to decide on Bills: HC

November 30, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Courts cannot fix a time frame for the Governor to take decisions on Bills before him, the Kerala High Court has held.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the order while dismissing a petition which sought to declare the actions of the Kerala Governor withholding the Bills passed by the Assembly indefinitely, without exercising his discretionary powers, as contumacious and arbitrary.

P.V. Jeevesh, the petitioner, had sought an order from the High Court that the Governor shall exercise the discretionary powers on the legislative Bills presented by the State legislature within a period of two months of receiving them.

The petitioner had submitted that the Governor had not given the assent to the Bills or adopted any other recourse available to him though the State Cabinet had advised him to give the assent.