Courts cannot fix time frame for Governor to decide on Bills: HC

November 30, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Courts cannot fix a time frame for the Governor to take decisions on Bills before him, the Kerala High Court has held.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the order while dismissing a petition which sought to declare the actions of the Kerala Governor withholding the Bills passed by the Assembly indefinitely, without exercising his discretionary powers, as contumacious and arbitrary.

P.V. Jeevesh, the petitioner, had sought an order from the High Court that the Governor shall exercise the discretionary powers on the legislative Bills presented by the State legislature within a period of two months of receiving them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The petitioner had submitted that the Governor had not given the assent to the Bills or adopted any other recourse available to him though the State Cabinet had advised him to give the assent.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US