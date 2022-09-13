Court to frame charges in Assembly ruckus case today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, will frame charges against General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and three others in the Assembly ruckus case on Wednesday.

All the six accused, including the Minister. will appear before the court on the day, according to sources close to the accused.

Besides the three, K. Ajith, Kunjammadu Master and C.K. Sadasivan have been arraigned as the accused in the case for entering the dais of the Speaker and causing damage to public property in their attempt to prevent the then Finance Minister K. M. Mani from presenting the annual Budget on March 13, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

May deny charges

R. Rekha, the magistrate, will read out the charges framed against the accused in the court and seek their response. The accused are likely to deny the charges framed against them.

In the event of the accused denying the charges, the magistrate will inform them that the court will try them for the offences alleged to have committed by them. The magistrate, in consultation with the Deputy Director of Prosecution, will fix the schedule for examining the witnesses in the case.

The magistrate had earlier asked the counsel for the accused to ensure their presence in the court for framing the charges. The charges framed against the accused will be read out in Malayalam.

Sections invoked

The six LDF leaders have been charged under Section 447 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for criminal trespass), Section 427 (causing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs. 50 or upwards) read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). They were also booked under Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for mischief causing damage to public property.

The accused who were in the Opposition during the time of the alleged offence, according to prosecution, had forcibly entered the dais of the Speaker and damaged his chair, electronic equipment, including the display panel and mike, and caused a loss of ₹2.20 lakh.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected the discharge petition of the accused and asked the magistrate court to complete the trial.