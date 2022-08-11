Kochi

Court slams probe officer in actor rape case

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 20:34 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:34 IST

The Ernakulam District Sessions Court has slammed Baiju Poulose, the investigation officer in the actor rape case, for illegally accessing the court documents and passing it to the media.

Honey M. Varghese, the Sessions Judge, warned Mr. Poulose for the act and wanted Special Public Prosecutor V. Ajakumar to convey the message to the police official.

“The investigation officer may have some vested interests in the case. However, he shall not play out his tricks with the court. He was misusing his official position, which cannot be allowed. The sanctity and the procedural formalities of the court cannot be allowed to be violated,” she said.

The court said Mr. Poulose had illegally accessed the office memorandum of the Kerala High Court regarding the transfer of the trial of the case from the CBI Court to the Sessions Court and shared it with a TV channel, the court said.

The court had sought the presence of the officer in the court hall as soon as the case was considered. The officer, who did not turn up, was seen roaming around on the court premises, she said.

When asked about the official, the Special Public Prosecutor said the official had informed him that he had to attend an official meeting on the day.

