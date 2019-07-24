Court seeks probe against former Collector

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a preliminary inquiry against the former Ernakulam District Collector M.G. Rajamanickam over the alleged irregularities in the taking over of 32 cents of land owned by Seematti Textiles for the Kochi Metro Rail project.

Petition

Considering a petition, Enquiry Commissioner Special Judge B. Kalam Pasha decided not to accept the quick verification report filed by the VACB in 2016, which gave a clean chit to Mr. Rajamanickam.

“The quick verification by Vigilance cannot be accepted. An inquiry is to be conducted to unearth the material facts. But since the offence alleged is relatable to a decision taken by Rajamanickam, a public servant who was discharging his official duty, approval under Section 17 A of PC Act is required for conducting further inquiry. So, the quick verification report is returned to the Superintendent of Police, SIU-11, Thiruvananthapuram, for conducting an inquiry as mentioned in this order after obtaining approval and to file a report before the court,” the court ordered.

In its quick verification report, the VACB had stated that the deal had caused no loss of revenue to the State exchequer.

The petitioner, Girish Babu, approached the court challenging the report, raising various contentions as regards the fixation of compensation, the additional benefits given to the accused, and also regarding the nature of the land.

Allegations

The allegation levelled against Mr. Rajamanickam was that as part of fixation of compensation, additional benefits were given to Seematti.

After Seematti agreed to surrender possession for a value of ₹52 lakh per cent, a provision was later included in the agreement to effect that Seemati is entitled to claim ₹80 lakh per cent.

Further, it was also alleged that some portion of the land taken over from Seematti included poramboke (government land). Another unnecessary benefit extended to Seematti in the agreement was the clause that the land acquired for the Metro project would be used for no other purpose of Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

Besides, Mr. Rajamanickam, Seematti CEO Beena Kannan and her father V. Thiruvenkidom were named as accused in the petition.

“On perusal of the quick verification report and after hearing both sides, I think that no proper inquiry has been conducted regarding the need for incorporating those clauses in the agreement,” the judge observed.

So, an inquiry is to be conducted regarding the factors which led to the incorporation of the clauses.

The vigilance court also sought more clarification on whether poramboke land was included in the land acquired from the group.