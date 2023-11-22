ADVERTISEMENT

Court seeks opinion of Women and Child dept. on welfare of girl to be returned by adoptive parents

November 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Couple who adopted her say she failed to get along with them

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has sought the opinion of the Department of Women and Child Development on the welfare measures to be prescribed for a girl whom her adoptive parents wanted to return as she failed to get along with them.

The parents had recently moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to return the child, whom they had adopted a few years ago.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said the court was unsure on how it could order her protection and safety if she resides outside the territorial jurisdiction of the court. The protection of the child was a matter of concern for the court, said the judge.

The court asked advocate Parvathi Menon to assist it as an amicus curiae in the case.

Vidya Kuriakose, Government Pleader, submitted a report to the District Legal Services Authority, stating that the 18-year-old girl desired to return to her parental State, Punjab, as she felt abandoned by her parents.

S. Nirmal, the counsel for the adoptive parents, informed the court that the couple had tried their best to adjust with their adopted daughter. However, the girl, he argued, was unable to identify herself as their child. The court will consider the case later.

