Court relies heavily on scientific evidence to convict Aluva case accused

November 15, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - KOCHI

A host of scientific evidence and CCTV visuals collected and presented by the investigation team and the prosecution nailed the accused in the Aluva child rape and murder case.

The DNA of the accused was found in the nail clippings, t-shirt worn by the victim, and swabs collected from the private parts of the victim. The DNA evidence is a conclusive proof. There was no tampering with and contamination of material objects that were collected and examined in the case, which proved the prosecution case that the victim was raped by the accused causing damage to her private parts before she was strangulated by the accused, K. Soman, the special judge, held.

The nail clippings of the accused contained fibre similar to that of the knickers worn by the victim. The undergarment worn by the accused contained his genetic material and the blood of the victim, which proved the involvement of the convict in the rape and murder of the child. The ligature found on the neck of the dead body contained the semen and DNA of the accused. The post-mortem report stated that the death was caused by strangulation and ligature using the dress worn by the victim, the court assessed.

An overall appreciation of evidence in the case proved the entire chain of events and circumstances, which began with the abduction of the girl around 2.50 p.m. from the mud road near her house to the point where she was taken to the dumping yard around 3.15 pm. The chain of events was also proved by CCTV visuals. The nature of injury caused to the victim, the presence of liquor inside her body, and the nature of death were sufficient to conclude the guilt of the accused. There was no iota of fact suggesting the innocence of the accused, the court held.