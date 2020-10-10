Court rejects unaided colleges’ plea against CAP

KOCHI

10 October 2020 01:22 IST

Govt, university argue institutions bound by pact to set apart 50% seats for merit admissions

The Kerala High Court has upheld the Mahatma Gandhi University’s decision to conduct the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) for 50% of the seats in unaided arts and science colleges.

The court passed the judgment while dismissing a writ petition filed by the Kerala Arts and Science Unaided College Managements’ Association and others. According to them, there was no statutory provision enabling the university to take over the admission to unaided arts and science colleges. As a result of the CAP, even if seats were vacant in the 50% quota, the managements could not fill them.

The State government and the university submitted that CAP was used by all the universities in the State to enable students to apply at a single point for admission to undergraduate courses in any college under the university. CAP was introduced as the separate admission procedures adopted by individual colleges were found detrimental to the interests of the students. The setting apart of 50% of the seats was a condition for the grant of affiliation.

The court said that the inconvenience faced by the managements of unaided colleges affiliated to the university was not a sufficient ground to hold that CAP was illegal.