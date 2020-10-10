Kochi

Court rejects unaided colleges’ plea against CAP

The Kerala High Court has upheld the Mahatma Gandhi University’s decision to conduct the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) for 50% of the seats in unaided arts and science colleges.

The court passed the judgment while dismissing a writ petition filed by the Kerala Arts and Science Unaided College Managements’ Association and others. According to them, there was no statutory provision enabling the university to take over the admission to unaided arts and science colleges. As a result of the CAP, even if seats were vacant in the 50% quota, the managements could not fill them.

The State government and the university submitted that CAP was used by all the universities in the State to enable students to apply at a single point for admission to undergraduate courses in any college under the university. CAP was introduced as the separate admission procedures adopted by individual colleges were found detrimental to the interests of the students. The setting apart of 50% of the seats was a condition for the grant of affiliation.

The court said that the inconvenience faced by the managements of unaided colleges affiliated to the university was not a sufficient ground to hold that CAP was illegal.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 1:23:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/court-rejects-unaided-colleges-plea-against-cap/article32817486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY