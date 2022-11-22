Court orders shifting of Periye twin murder accused to Viyyur jail

November 22, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

All the accused in the Periye twin murder case who are housed in the Kannur central jail should be shifted immediately to the Viyyur central jail as the framing of charges and the trial have to commence without delay, ordered the CBI Special Court, Kochi, on Tuesday.

The court pulled up the jail authorities for providing P. Peethambaran, the first accused, Ayurveda treatment without informing the court. The court asked the jail authorities to produce the accused before a medical board. The board should include experts in neurology and surgery, directed K. Kamanees, CBI Special Judge, who noted that the welfare of the prisoner was a matter of concern for the court and it should provide the accused scientific treatment.

The court noted that it had not passed any order earlier to constitute any medical board, which recommended that Peethambaran should be provided Ayurvedic treatment. No permission was taken from the court to constitute any medical board and there was no letter or request to constitute such a board. No medical records or prescriptions showing the medical history and illness of Peethambaran were furnished before the court, the judge noted.

The court criticised the jail officials for failing to discharge their duty. The conduct of the jail authorities, especially the Superintendent in-charge of the central prison at Kannur was a culpable one, the judge noted.

The jail authorities had not informed the court that the accused was being provided Ayurvedic treatment. The accused was in custody as ordered by the court. Hence, the jail authorities should have informed the matter to the court without fail, the judge felt.

The health of the prisoner is of paramount importance to the court. It’s the duty of the court to ensure quality medical assistance to him, if the contents of the medical report, which the jail authorities had produced before the court were true, the judge noted.