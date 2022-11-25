Court orders attachement of Deputy Collector’s vehicle for non-payment of compensation to flood victim

November 25, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The official’s reported response that there were no funds available were found unsatisfactory by the court

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Munsiff Court attached the official vehicle of Ernakulam District Disaster Management Authority Deputy Collector Usha Bindumol following failure to award compensation to a flood victim.

The order was issued on a petition by K.P. Saju of Kadamakkudy. The petitioner’s house was rendered inhospitable in the 2018 floods. Though officials estimated the extent of damage, he did not receive any substantial help except for ₹10,000 as the first lot of compensation.

In the meantime, at an Adalat held at Kaloor last year, the authorities were directed to pay a compensation of ₹2.10 lakh to the petitioner. Since no action was forthcoming on it, Saju approached the Munsiff Court.

The Deputy Collector reportedly told the court that no funds were available, and that the file concerned was not available. Finding the response unsatisfactory, the court ordered attachment of the Deputy Collector’s official vehicle. The vehicle should be produced as and when the court directs. The court will have the right to auction off the vehicle if follow-up measures are not taken.

Saju is reportedly facing considerable financial distress after taking a loan of ₹6 lakh to make his house liveable.

