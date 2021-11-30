Court issues notice on plea by FACT staff

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, on a writ petition seeking a directive to enhance the income tax exemption limit on earned leave salary received by the FACT employees at the time of their retirement.

In a petition, the FACT Workers’ Organisation and another employee said that the petitioner said the exemption limit for other employees on the earned leave salary received at the time of their retirement had been increased. However, that for the FACT employees still remained at ₹3 lakh. It was discriminatory. The petitioner sought a directive to increase the income tax exemption limit for the earned leave salary of the FACT employees.