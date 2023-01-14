ADVERTISEMENT

Court exonerates actor Vijayakumar in suicide attempt case

January 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Magistrate Court at Kakkanad has acquitted Malayalam actor Vijayakumar in a case of attempt to suicide and obstruction of official duty of the police while being questioned at the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Thrikkakara, in February 2009.

The court observed that the prosecution had failed to produce evidence to prove the charges against him. The statements of two witnesses favoured the actor. The court also dismissed the statements of the independent witness produced by the prosecution, terming it as not reliable.

The incident took place while the actor was being interrogated in connection with his alleged role in an extortion case to the tune of ₹25 lakh.

According to the police, he attempted suicide using a paper cutter. He was also accused of pushing a police officer in the interrogation room.

Responding to the verdict, Mr. Vijayakumar said he had suffered for the past 13 years after being falsely implicated in the case. “I had faced five such fabricated cases, including the alleged extortion case, when my career was at its peak. Despite numerous hurdles, I was able to get roles in movies,” he added.

The actor blamed the then leadership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) of trying to distance his co-workers in the industry by asking them not to associate with him.

