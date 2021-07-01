Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of sexual abuse accused

If granted bail, the accused will attempt to influence witnesses and destroy evidence, says prosecution

The Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children here on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accused in the sexual abuse of a minor girl.

Shan Muhammad, 39, who is the second accused in the case and Youth Congress district general secretary, is absconding. His driver Riyas is the first accused. Muhammed was arraigned in as an accused on the charge of trying to save the first accused and cover up the incident.

Not reporting sexual abuse of a minor despite in the know of it is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police have issued a lookout notice against Muhammad. The probe was launched on June 2. While dismissing his plea, the court observed that the probe was in the preliminary stage, and that the victim had mentioned his role in her statement before the police and the magistrate.

The prosecution argued that if granted anticipatory bail, the accused would attempt to influence the witnesses and destroy evidence.