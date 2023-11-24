Court directs ED to provide soft copies of Karuvannur bank case documents to accused

November 24, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Special Court considering the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has allowed the investigation agency to provide soft copies of the case documents to the accused.

The ED had sought permission to furnish 55 soft copies of the case documents, including statements of the accused and witnesses, to the accused in the case. The agency had stated before the court that each set of documents ran into 26,000 pages and it was practically difficult to furnish the hard copies of documents to the 55 accused in the case.

The court directed that the pen drives should be of good quality and capacity and should not have any defects, damages or viruses that could affect the documents. The pen drive should be sealed in a tamper-proof envelope and affix a unique identification number or code. The device should be accompanied by a digital signature or a certificate of authenticity to verify the source and integrity of the documents. The pen drive should not be deleted or modified without permission and the prosecution should provide the accused necessary devices and software to access the pen drive, if required, the court directed.

Meanwhile, the ED has asked M.M. Varghese, CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary, to appear before it for interrogation in the case.

