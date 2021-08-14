Court cancels interim bail of finance scam accused

The Special Court on Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases cancelled the interim bail of Rinu Mariam Thomas, second accused in the 2,000-crore Popular Finance scam, here on Friday .

Rinu Mariam, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, and her father and first accused Thomas Daniel were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday night. On the agency’s request, the court allowed the custody of both the accused till August 18.

The court had allowed interim bail to Rinu Mariam and remanded Thomas Daniel, managing director of the company to judicial custody on August 11. The ED has withdrawn its appeal before the Kerala High Court against the interim order of the special court following the cancellation of the bail of the second accused and the decision to grant custody of both the accused till August 18.

The agency had sought custody of the accused to get further leads into the multi-crore scam involving the Konni-based non-banking financial company. The fraud came to light after the depositors filed a cheating complaint against Thomas Daniel for failing to repay the deposits. The company had collected about ₹2,000 crore from around 1,600 customers within and outside the country.