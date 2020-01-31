Court asks ADM to file report

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to file a report on the fireworks accident that took place at Nadakkavu in Thripunithura.
The court issued the directive when a petition filed by Nadakkavu Bhagavathy Temple secretary Unnikrishnan Nair came up for hearing. It was based on the petition that the court had directed the district administration to consider applications of the petitioner for conducting fireworks.
Government Pleader Princy Xavier submitted that the temple committee had violated the conditions imposed by the District Collector, including the erection of barricades for crowd control. Besides, Chinese amittus were reportedly used during the fireworks. The use of amittu had been banned. Moreover, the committee had no permanent magazine for storing the explosives meant for the firework display.
