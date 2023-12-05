Couple in custody over suspicious death of newborn

December 05, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Elamakkara police have taken a couple into custody over the suspected killing of a one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy.

They were being interrogated late into Monday night. Their arrest is likely to be recorded shortly. The woman is reportedly the mother of the baby and the man, her friend. The baby died on Sunday, and injuries, including a ruptured skull, gave rise to suspicion of unnatural death.

The suspects have been staying in a lodge at Karukappilly within the Elamakkara police station limits. They had taken the baby to the General Hospital on Sunday morning claiming that the baby who slept after being fed was not waking up. The child, however, was declared brought dead.

Reportedly, a doctor who turned suspicious on finding marks on the baby’s body alerted the police by which time the suspects had left the hospital. However, the police brought them back tactfully.

The post-mortem report pointed at serious injuries, it is learnt. Subsequently, the suspects changed their account and claimed that the baby had fallen off their hands. The baby is claimed to be from another relation. The police remain sceptical of their account and continue to interrogate them.