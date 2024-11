KOCHI

A couple was arrested for allegedly possessing 20.01 grams of MDMA.

They were arrested from the house of the woman at Mundamveli in Thoppumpady in the early hours of Monday (November 18).

The arrested are Francis Xavier, 34, and wife Maria Tisma, 29. A team led by Thoppumpady principal sub inspector Jinsen Dominic made the seizure and arrests. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.